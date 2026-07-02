Eight businesses join UK's first rewilding buyers club

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
Boothby Wildland / Credit: Nattergal / Jonathan Perugia
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Boothby Wildland / Credit: Nattergal / Jonathan Perugia

Nature Broking and Nattergal forms buyers' club bringing together QBE Europe and seven firms from its supply chain to take collective action to support nature recovery

Insurance firm QBE and seven businesses from its claims supply chain have formed a 'UK first' collective to fund rewilding and carbon credit generation over a 50-year period at Nattergal's Boothby Wildland...

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