How the 'we're just one per cent of global emissions' gambit doesn't add up

James Murray
clock • 6 min read
How the 'we're just one per cent of global emissions' gambit doesn't add up

Study reveals how attempts to slow domestic climate action by arguing an individual country emits relatively little are now evident in economies that collectively account for over a fifth of emissions

It is the default argument against bolder domestic climate action, deployed by everyone from Kemi Badenoch and Tony Blair to every loud-mouth climate sceptic on social media: 'why should the UK work hard...

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