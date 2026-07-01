Study: Manchester 'heat highway' could save billpayers £9bn over 20 years

Proposed heat network in Manchester outlines opportunities to harness wasted heat from industrial sites for use by 85 per cent of homes across the city
Waste heat from industrial sites could be used to heat 85 per cent of homes in Manchester through a large scale heat network, saving an estimated £9bn for the city's residents over 20 years. That is...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis