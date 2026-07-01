Study: Manchester 'heat highway' could save billpayers £9bn over 20 years

clock • 3 min read
Mapping showing the proposed route of the heat highway | Credit: OS / EnergiRaven
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Mapping showing the proposed route of the heat highway | Credit: OS / EnergiRaven

Proposed heat network in Manchester outlines opportunities to harness wasted heat from industrial sites for use by 85 per cent of homes across the city

Waste heat from industrial sites could be used to heat 85 per cent of homes in Manchester through a large scale heat network, saving an estimated £9bn for the city's residents over 20 years. That is...

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