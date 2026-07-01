'Don't be a tosser': Fussy launches campaign to reduce bathroom plastic waste

Refillable deodorant brand Fussy launches first TV campaign backed by Sky Media's Sky Zero Footprint Fund
Refillable deodorant brand Fussy has launched its first TV advertising campaign, calling on consumers to switch to refillable products that can tackle the single-use plastic waste that is still ubiquitous...
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