'Don't be a tosser': Fussy launches campaign to reduce bathroom plastic waste

clock • 2 min read
Fussy refillable deodorants / Credit: Fussy
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Fussy refillable deodorants / Credit: Fussy

Refillable deodorant brand Fussy launches first TV campaign backed by Sky Media's Sky Zero Footprint Fund

Refillable deodorant brand Fussy has launched its first TV advertising campaign, calling on consumers to switch to refillable products that can tackle the single-use plastic waste that is still ubiquitous...

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