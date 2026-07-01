'I think he'll be a very pro-nature Prime Minister': Environment Minister Mary Creagh on farming, water reforms, and Andy Burnham

Michael Holder
clock • 14 min read
Credit: Incisive Media
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Credit: Incisive Media

Defra Minister and former chair of Parliament's Environmental Audit Committee talks to BusinessGreen about nature policy and the potential impact of a new Prime Minister in Downing Street

Mary Creagh is now something of veteran when it comes to environmental and climate politics, as well as the Westminster battles required to advance the green economy. First elected to Parliament in 2005...

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