Google admits climate goals 'getting harder' to meet, as AI demand surges

US tech giant's greenhouse gas emissions grew almost a fifth year-on-year in 2025, latest environmental report confirms
Google's carbon emissions have increased by almost a fifth in just one year, with the US tech giant blaming the rapid scaling up of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and limited access to clean...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis