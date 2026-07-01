Google admits climate goals 'getting harder' to meet, as AI demand surges

Michael Holder
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

US tech giant's greenhouse gas emissions grew almost a fifth year-on-year in 2025, latest environmental report confirms

Google's carbon emissions have increased by almost a fifth in just one year, with the US tech giant blaming the rapid scaling up of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and limited access to clean...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Almost half of farm inspections uncover water pollution rule breaches

Brompton secures multi-million-pound investment from Decathlon and BA Capital

More on Technology

British Gas and Sunsave launch new home battery offer
Technology

British Gas and Sunsave launch new home battery offer

Offer removes upfront cost of battery installation, alongside two new smart tariffs that promise to curb bills for households

Amber Rolt
clock 30 June 2026 • 2 min read
How DeKiln is harnessing 'biomimicry' to create tiles with a 94 per cent lower carbon footprint than ceramics
Technology

How DeKiln is harnessing 'biomimicry' to create tiles with a 94 per cent lower carbon footprint than ceramics

Dr Aled Roberts of DeKiln explains how a new partnership is helping scale and commercialise the firm’s low carbon materials

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 29 June 2026 • 4 min read
Bridge2Food Europe 2026: Global brands, innovators and investors explore trends transforming future of food
Technology

Bridge2Food Europe 2026: Global brands, innovators and investors explore trends transforming future of food

Bridge2Food Europe 2026 brings together global food innovation leaders to unlock the future of consumer centric innovation

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 26 June 2026 • 2 min read