New heat pumps help keep snow leopards cool at Chester Zoo

clock • 2 min read
Credit: Chester Zoo
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Credit: Chester Zoo

Mitsubishi Electric reveals how latest installation is slashing emissions and helping to keep zoo habitats at safe temperatures

Snow leopards at Chester Zoo are keeping cool thanks to newly installed air-to-air heat pumps for their indoor enclosures, providing a safe haven of lower temperatures during the summer months, while helping...

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