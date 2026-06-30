Let's Save Water: New campaign aims to cut wasted water in England and Wales

Campaign aims to change public's relationship with water and inspire behaviour change to tackle growing pressure on future supplies
A major new campaign to cut water waste and enhance efficiency across England and Wales launched this week, in a bid to inspire behaviour change that can help households and businesses reduce water demand...
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