NESO: Cost of rewiring Britain's electricity network to reach around £89bn

Updated recommendations on how to upgrade Britain's electricity network to meet future demand sets out plans for 43 onshore and offshore projects for delivery in the 2030s
Upgrading the UK's grid to deliver clean power supplies and meet rising demand for electricity will require over 40 additional major network projects throughout the 2030s backed by around £90bn of infrastructure...
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