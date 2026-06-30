Global energy system reaches renewables 'tipping point', study claims

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
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Credit: iStock

Review of World Energy reveals 'encouraging substitution' of fossil fuels, as global clean energy boom continues to accelerate in response to security concerns

Low-carbon energy sources enjoyed a major breakthrough in 2025, as renewables became the largest driver of total energy supply growth for the first time outside of a recession. That is according to...

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