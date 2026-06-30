Global energy system reaches renewables 'tipping point', study claims

Review of World Energy reveals 'encouraging substitution' of fossil fuels, as global clean energy boom continues to accelerate in response to security concerns
Low-carbon energy sources enjoyed a major breakthrough in 2025, as renewables became the largest driver of total energy supply growth for the first time outside of a recession. That is according to...
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