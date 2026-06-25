WRAP launches consultation on net zero roadmap for waste sector

Waste charity joins forces with industry bodies, as it calls for input from sector to develop ambitious plan to ensure waste sector reaches net zero emissions by 2050
Key campaign groups, companies, and industry bodies from across the resources and waste sector, including WRAP, enfinium, and the Chartered Institution of Wastes Management (CIWM), have this week joined...
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