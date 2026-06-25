WRAP launches consultation on net zero roadmap for waste sector

clock • 3 min read
Pictured, left to right: John Scanlon, Executive Vice President UK at SUEZ. Catherine David, CEO at WRAP. Trevor Hutchings, Chief Executive at Renewable Energy Association | Credit: WRAP
Image:

Pictured, left to right: John Scanlon, Executive Vice President UK at SUEZ. Catherine David, CEO at WRAP. Trevor Hutchings, Chief Executive at Renewable Energy Association | Credit: WRAP

Waste charity joins forces with industry bodies, as it calls for input from sector to develop ambitious plan to ensure waste sector reaches net zero emissions by 2050

Key campaign groups, companies, and industry bodies from across the resources and waste sector, including WRAP, enfinium, and the Chartered Institution of Wastes Management (CIWM), have this week joined...

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