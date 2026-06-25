SBTN launches expanded freshwater targets

clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Seven businesses sign up to SBTN pilot programme to expand progress on science-based targets for nature through new freshwater targets

Adidas, H&M Group, and Danone are among a coalition of corporates that have today pledged to set expanded science-based targets for protecting freshwater environments through a new pilot program from the...

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