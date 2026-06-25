RSPB: Investing in nature could boost economy by £80bn

'Bold new plan' to invest between £5bn and £6bn in nature recovery each year could provide up to £1tr in wider benefits to society, study claims
Investing between £5bn and £6bn a year in nature recovery could generate £80bn of new economic activity over the next decade, create 80,000 skilled jobs, and deliver up to £1tr in wider benefits to society....
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