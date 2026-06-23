Earthmark launches 'Trustpilot for the climate'

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

New directory offers 'at a glance' environmental performance indicators for more than 25,000 businesses

Earthmark has launched a new directory offering 'at a glance' environmental performance scores for more than 25,000 UK and global businesses in a bid to combat 'greenwashing' and 'greenhushing'. Described...

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