Workforce 2030: Social media site again raises alarm at the shortage of the green skills needed to deliver the UK's net zero transition
Demand for workers with 'green' skills and job titles continues to outpace supply across the UK, with almost twice as many sustainability focused hires recorded on LinkedIn last year than the number of...
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