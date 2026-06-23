Heatwave sparks fresh calls for stronger national climate action plan

James Murray
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Campaigners urge Ministers to bolster climate resilience efforts, as UK faces risk of hundreds of millions of pounds in economic losses from ‘lower productivity and infrastructure failures’

With temperatures forecast to approach 40C across southern England this week, campaigners and experts are again calling on the government to strengthen the UK's National Adaptation Plan to better respond...

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