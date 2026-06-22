Poll: Heat pumps and EVs seen as route to energy security

Brits who have already switched to a heat pump or EV believe it is shielding them from oil and gas crisis, Verian polling finds
Almost half of Brits believe clean technologies such as heat pumps and electric vehicles (EVs) will shield them from a long-term energy shock that has already impacted the majority of households. That...
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