Government confirms short delay to new energy efficiency standards for rented commercial properties

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

DESNZ also scraps interim milestone for non‑domestic private rented properties to achieve an EPC rating of C or above in 2027, in long-awaited MEES consultation response

The government has today confirmed it is to delay new energy efficiency standards for commercial rented properties, following repeated warnings from landlords and property companies that they would struggle...

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