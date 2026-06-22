Is it a SINS? More than $1tr of GDP in Europe, China, and US at risk from deforestation, study warns

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

New report illustrates how Systemically Important Natural Systems are critical for sustaining economic activity and supply chains

More than $1tr of annual GDP in Europe, China, and the US depends on rainfall linked to forest ecosystems, which is at risk from the degradation of forests and other critical natural systems. That is...

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