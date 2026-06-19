National Drought Group warns of rising summer water supply risks

Group says parts of UK face increased drought risks this summer, as it warns 'every drop saved leaves more available for farmers, our local rivers and wildlife'
As the UK braces for its second heat wave of the summer, the National Drought Group has today warned that just three months after the last drought officially ended, parched conditions this spring have...
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