National Drought Group warns of rising summer water supply risks

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Group says parts of UK face increased drought risks this summer, as it warns 'every drop saved leaves more available for farmers, our local rivers and wildlife'

As the UK braces for its second heat wave of the summer, the National Drought Group has today warned that just three months after the last drought officially ended, parched conditions this spring have...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Glasshouse grown: The high-tech future of British tomatoes

Global Briefing: Africa's green transition tipped to create up to 84 million jobs by 2050

More on Risk

National Drought Group warns of rising summer water supply risks
Risk

National Drought Group warns of rising summer water supply risks

Group says parts of UK face increased drought risks this summer, as it warns 'every drop saved leaves more available for farmers, our local rivers and wildlife'

James Murray
James Murray
clock 19 June 2026 • 3 min read
CDP: How inaction on environmental risks leave corporates at risk of $1.24tr in additional costs by 2030
Risk

CDP: How inaction on environmental risks leave corporates at risk of $1.24tr in additional costs by 2030

New report reveals how companies see $10 of potential benefit for every $1 invested in responding to physical climate risks

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 18 June 2026 • 4 min read
Businesses are starting to recognise the difficult realities of climate change and nature loss
Risk

Businesses are starting to recognise the difficult realities of climate change and nature loss

Companies do not respond to abstract environmental narratives - they respond to measurable financial exposure, writes Sam Jackson, Director of Climate Science and Impact at Ecologi

Sam Jackson, Ecologi
clock 18 June 2026 • 4 min read