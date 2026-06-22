'Don't assume they're all the same': Which? exposes 'big differences' in energy firms' green initiatives

Some providers taking 'far more action' on renewable energy, home decarbonisation, and operational emissions than others, consumer champion claims
There are ‘big differences' in how some of the UK's largest energy firms are approaching renewable energy sourcing, operational emissions, and helping households cut carbon, according to a new study from...
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