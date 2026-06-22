'Don't assume they're all the same': Which? exposes 'big differences' in energy firms' green initiatives

Stuart Stone
clock • 6 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Some providers taking 'far more action' on renewable energy, home decarbonisation, and operational emissions than others, consumer champion claims

There are ‘big differences' in how some of the UK's largest energy firms are approaching renewable energy sourcing, operational emissions, and helping households cut carbon, according to a new study from...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

'Project Cosmos': Carbon Brief launches world's 'most complete' database of climate research

Homeowners view heat pumps as 'high stakes gamble', Which? warns

More on Energy

Octopus Energy unveils Nook home battery storage range
Energy

Octopus Energy unveils Nook home battery storage range

Product range includes both plug-in batteries for apartments and renters, as well as larger, wall-mounted systems for homeowners

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 22 June 2026 • 2 min read
Corporate giants urge governments to power up electrification plans
Energy

Corporate giants urge governments to power up electrification plans

More than 100 global businesses have issued a joint statement calling on governments to prioritise electrification in response to global energy and price shocks

Amber Rolt
clock 22 June 2026 • 3 min read
Why factory decarbonisation is key to food manufacturing resilience
Energy

Why factory decarbonisation is key to food manufacturing resilience

Partner Insight: Tetra Pak explains how a whole-factory view can turn lower emissions and better resource efficiency into stronger growth and more durable competitive advantage

Gilles Tisserand, Tetra Pak
clock 22 June 2026 • 5 min read