Study: UK soil carbon storage levels may be significantly underestimated

New findings from pilot farms suggest current soil carbon measurements could be missing a significant share stored deeper in the profile, raising questions for carbon accounting and farm policy
Soil carbon on UK farms could be significantly underestimated, with pilot data showing more than 30 per cent of soil organic carbon (SOC) lies below the commonly measured 30cm depth. That is the stirring...
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