Smart tariffs have saved Octopus Energy customers almost £1bn since 2017

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
Credit: Octopus Energy
Image:

Credit: Octopus Energy

More than one million customers have benefitted from Intelligent Octopus Go, Agile Octopus, and Cosy Octopus tariffs, energy firm reveals

Octopus Energy's smart tariffs have helped customers save almost £1bn on their energy bills since 2017, with more than £200m saved so far in 2026 alone. Since the launch of its Octopus Tracker tariff...

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