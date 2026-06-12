National Trust inks Wildfarmed deal to sell scones made from regenerative flour

National Trust to offer scones, brownies, and cakes made using Wildfarmed's regenerative ingredients across its estate from next month
The National Trust has today announced homemade scones, brownies, and cakes sold at its on-site cafès and restaurants are to be made using regeneratively farmed ingredients from next month. Working...
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