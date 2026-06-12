National Trust inks Wildfarmed deal to sell scones made from regenerative flour

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
©National Trust Images/Alexander Edwards
Image:

©National Trust Images/Alexander Edwards

National Trust to offer scones, brownies, and cakes made using Wildfarmed's regenerative ingredients across its estate from next month

The National Trust has today announced homemade scones, brownies, and cakes sold at its on-site cafès and restaurants are to be made using regeneratively farmed ingredients from next month. Working...

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