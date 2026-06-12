BBIA launches cross-party campaign to boost UK's bio industries

Campaign calls on ministers to level the playing field for Britain's bio-based industries, warning the UK is the only G7 nation without a national bioeconomy strategy
The Bio-based and Biodegradable Industries Association (BBIA) has this week launched a new cross-party campaign calling on the government to review tax, regulation, and waste rules it argues are hampering...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis