BBIA launches cross-party campaign to boost UK's bio industries

clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Campaign calls on ministers to level the playing field for Britain's bio-based industries, warning the UK is the only G7 nation without a national bioeconomy strategy

The Bio-based and Biodegradable Industries Association (BBIA) has this week launched a new cross-party campaign calling on the government to review tax, regulation, and waste rules it argues are hampering...

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