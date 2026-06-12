Scotland confirms it has halved greenhouse gas emissions since 1990

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

New official data shows emissions edged down one per cent in 2024, taking Scotland's emissions to 50.5 per cent below 1990 levels

Scotland has halved its greenhouse gas emissions against a 1990 baseline, according to official data that shows emissions fell one per cent in 2024 to take the country past its latest decarbonisation milestone...

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