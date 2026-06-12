SBTi's new Corporate Net Zero Standard: What do businesses need to know?

BusinessGreen's need-to-know guide to the Science-Based Targets initiative's long-awaited update to its corporate climate target standard
Yesterday the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) published a new version of its Corporate Net Zero Standard, in a move it hopes will provide a credible yet accessible pathway for companies to tackle...
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