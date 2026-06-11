'Transformative moment': CDP to split into two entities following fresh investment

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Environmental disclosure non-profit to establish new commercial entity and charitable organisation after securing new funding

After 25 years at the forefront of global climate and nature disclosure efforts, CDP has today announced it is to become two separate organisations after securing significant new investment. The non-profit...

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