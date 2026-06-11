'On the rise': Study warns subsidence is putting millions of UK properties at risk

New data from British Geological Survey highlights how climate impacts are fuelling increased subsidence risks and significant costs for properties across the country
Increasingly warm and dry summers are putting millions of UK properties at increased risk of subsidence, leading to a "significant and growing economic cost" for developers, insurers, homeowners, and governments....
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