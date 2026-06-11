Climate Action Tracker: Case for cleaner and more secure energy system has 'never been better'

New report urges governments to seize chance to turn current fossil fuel shock into a tipping point that enables the transition to a cleaner and more secure energy system
Governments are still largely failing to take action to accelerate the global clean energy transition, despite facing both the third major fossil fuel supply shock this decade and growing evidence that...
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