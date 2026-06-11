Climate Action Tracker: Case for cleaner and more secure energy system has 'never been better'

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

New report urges governments to seize chance to turn current fossil fuel shock into a tipping point that enables the transition to a cleaner and more secure energy system

Governments are still largely failing to take action to accelerate the global clean energy transition, despite facing both the third major fossil fuel supply shock this decade and growing evidence that...

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Stuart Stone
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