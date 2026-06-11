'Simpler and fairer': Defra ringfences £240m for revamped Sustainable Farming Incentive scheme

Sustainable farming scheme aims to improve access for smaller farms and boost demand for low carbon fertiliser, but NFU warns new budget remains underpowered
Farmers in England will soon be able to apply to access a 'simpler and fairer' Sustainable Farming Incentive scheme (SFI26), which has been backed by £240m in fresh government funding as oart of efforts...
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