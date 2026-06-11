The Super El Niño shock: Why a global food production crisis is on the horizon

Companies unprepared to weather the storm could face catastrophic disruption, but resilient food businesses will be best place to turn operational risk into lasting competitive advantage, writes Dr Andrew Coburn from Risilience
A looming Super El Niño, compounded by fertiliser shortages, structural inflation, and existing supply chain fragility, threatens to trigger a systemic, multi-billion-dollar shock to the global food economy...
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