Could solar farms on rewetted peatlands deliver a win-win for biodiversity?

German study finds solar projects on rewetted peatlands can provide valuable habitats for rare bird species
Researchers in Germany have uncovered a potential triple win by installing solar panels on rewetted peatland, arguing such projects can provide clean power, a habitat for rare bird species, and improved...
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