Could solar farms on rewetted peatlands deliver a win-win for biodiversity?

clock • 2 min read
Credit: Wattmanufactur
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Credit: Wattmanufactur

German study finds solar projects on rewetted peatlands can provide valuable habitats for rare bird species

Researchers in Germany have uncovered a potential triple win by installing solar panels on rewetted peatland, arguing such projects can provide clean power, a habitat for rare bird species, and improved...

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