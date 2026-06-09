New campaign urges government to reduce babies' exposure to harmful plastics

Plastic Planet calls for urgent cross-government effort to better understand health impacts from plastics
The government is facing fresh calls to reduce babies' exposure to potentially toxic chemicals from plastic products, such as bottles, pacifiers, and mattresses, and support efforts to make safer alternatives...
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