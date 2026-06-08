Government publishes new planning policy for nuclear fusion projects

Ministers hail important step towards delivering one of the world’s first commercial fusion energy projects
The UK has today become the first country in the world to publish specific planning policy for nuclear fusion projects, hailing the move as a crucial step towards the delivery of commercial scale fusion...
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