Government publishes new planning policy for nuclear fusion projects

James Murray
clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Ministers hail important step towards delivering one of the world’s first commercial fusion energy projects

The UK has today become the first country in the world to publish specific planning policy for nuclear fusion projects, hailing the move as a crucial step towards the delivery of commercial scale fusion...

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