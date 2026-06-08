Could weaker car emissions rules drive up energy grid costs across Europe?

Diluting CO2 targets for new cars could result in 49 million fewer EVs on Europe’s roads by 2040, potentially leading to an additional €4bn a year in grid spending
Weakening carbon emissions targets for new cars in the EU would result in tens of millions fewer electric vehicles (EVs) on Europe's roads, undermining plans for smarter grids and necessitating an additional...
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