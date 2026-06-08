Blue Belt: Montserrat becomes latest UK overseas territory to join conservation initiative

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

UK's Blue Belt Programme marks 10 years of delivery, with more than four million square kilometres of ocean now protected globally

The island nation of Montserrat has today become the latest UK Overseas Territory to join the government's Blue Belt marine conservation programme, making it the fourth Caribbean nation to sign up to the...

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