Blue Belt: Montserrat becomes latest UK overseas territory to join conservation initiative

UK's Blue Belt Programme marks 10 years of delivery, with more than four million square kilometres of ocean now protected globally
The island nation of Montserrat has today become the latest UK Overseas Territory to join the government's Blue Belt marine conservation programme, making it the fourth Caribbean nation to sign up to the...
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