How coming El Niño could threaten over 10 per cent of UK food imports

Vast quantities of rice, coffee, and chocolate are imported from developing nations under threat from extreme heat linked to looming El Niño effect, ECIU warns
The countries most exposed and least resilient to extreme heat that is expected to worsen with the coming El Niño were the source of 13 per cent of UK imports of staple foods such as rice, tea, coffee,...
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