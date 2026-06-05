Powering on: How the UK can deliver a fair clean energy transition

Our approach to energy and decarbonisation must start with a set of clear principles, writes former Energy and Climate Minister Charles Hendry
Our approach to energy and decarbonisation must start with a set of clear principles. First, we should prioritise secure and sovereign sources of energy. Second, energy policy should help drive economic...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis