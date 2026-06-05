Why the electric SUV boom is a problem for climate, health and equity

Are electric SUVs eroding the environmental benefits electric vehicles are meant to deliver?
Governments and car manufacturers sell electric cars as the future of green transport. But a less visible trend is challenging this story: many electric cars are getting bigger. The International Energy...
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