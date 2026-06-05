Why the electric SUV boom is a problem for climate, health and equity

clock • 4 min read
Researchers fear electric SUVs are chipping away at the emissions savings EVs are expected to deliver / Credit: iStock
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Researchers fear electric SUVs are chipping away at the emissions savings EVs are expected to deliver / Credit: iStock

Are electric SUVs eroding the environmental benefits electric vehicles are meant to deliver?

Governments and car manufacturers sell electric cars as the future of green transport. But a less visible trend is challenging this story: many electric cars are getting bigger. The International Energy...

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