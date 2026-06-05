How a Strategic Nature Network could unlock £600bn in benefits for the UK

Rebuilding Nature alliance argues co-ordinated approach to connect nature recovery efforts across the country could deliver huge economic, environmental, and societal gains
Natural infrastructure capable of enabling biodiversity recovery, enhancing climate adaptation efforts, and bolstering the resilience of water systems could deliver £600bn in economic, environmental, and...
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