Amazon electric vehicle fleet cruises past 50,000 van milestone

clock • 2 min read
Credit: Amazon
Image:

Credit: Amazon

Tech and online retail giant continues to expand its global electric vehicle fleet ahead of 2030 targets

Amazon has this week confirmed its 50,000th electric delivery van has hit the road, putting the e-commerce giant halfway to its goal of having at least 100,000 electric vans operational worldwide by 2030....

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