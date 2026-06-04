UN scientists call for responsible AI ecosystem to tackle technology's growing footprint

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Governments urged to better integrate AI infrastructure into energy planning, water governance, and land-use permitting rules

Promised energy efficiency improvements at Artificial Intelligence (AI) data centres are unlikely to offset soaring demand, meaning widespread adoption of the technology is set to increase consumption...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

'A significant moment': UK's latest floating solar farm powers up at Cheshire quarry

Rail industry warns electrification is 'essential' for energy security and net zero

More on Technology

UK climate tech firms have raised over $7bn since 2023
Technology

UK climate tech firms have raised over $7bn since 2023

Venture capitalists continue to build out climate tech portfolios, but exit routes remain elusive

James Murray
James Murray
clock 03 June 2026 • 3 min read
How can businesses navigate the rapidly evolving carbon removals market?
Technology

How can businesses navigate the rapidly evolving carbon removals market?

Experts from BeZero Carbon, Carbon Gap and SE Advisory Services offer advice on how companies can understand the new wave of CO2 removals projects in BusinessGreen's latest Spotlight webinar

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 21 May 2026 • 12 min read
Applications open for Tesco's Agri-tech Challenge
Technology

Applications open for Tesco's Agri-tech Challenge

Competition aims to help farmers and suppliers build more resilient, sustainable, and productive food supply chains

Farmers Guardian Staff
clock 21 May 2026 • 2 min read