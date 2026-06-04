UN scientists call for responsible AI ecosystem to tackle technology's growing footprint

Governments urged to better integrate AI infrastructure into energy planning, water governance, and land-use permitting rules
Promised energy efficiency improvements at Artificial Intelligence (AI) data centres are unlikely to offset soaring demand, meaning widespread adoption of the technology is set to increase consumption...
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