'A significant moment': UK's latest floating solar farm powers up at Cheshire quarry

clock • 2 min read
Credit: Nova
Image:

Credit: Nova

Project to provide neighbouring quarry Bathgate Silica Sand with clean power to help decarbonise its century old operations

The UK's latest floating solar farm has been brought online at a site in Cheshire and is providing clean power to a neighbouring quarry. Scottish clean energy company Nova announced today the project...

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