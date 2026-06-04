'A significant moment': UK's latest floating solar farm powers up at Cheshire quarry

Project to provide neighbouring quarry Bathgate Silica Sand with clean power to help decarbonise its century old operations
The UK's latest floating solar farm has been brought online at a site in Cheshire and is providing clean power to a neighbouring quarry. Scottish clean energy company Nova announced today the project...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis