Locally sourced 'wool logs' help peatland restoration in Antrim hills

The Ulster Farmers Union and Ulster Wildlife collaborate on an innovative wool restoration trial on Slievenanee Mountain
An innovative new peatland restoration trial using locally sourced wool has been launched highlighting the potential of natural, locally sourced materials in addressing environmental challenges. Launched...
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