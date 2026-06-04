BSI launches net zero transition planning framework for banks and financial institutions

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

ISO 32212 to provides banks, insurers, asset managers, and asset owners with guidance on how to translate climate ambition into action

The British Standards Institution (BSI) has published a new international framework designed to help financial institutions carry out credible, transparent, and high integrity net zero transition planning....

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Stuart Stone
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