'A wake up call': UK energy industry delivers only marginal improvement in gender balance

Annual Powerful Women study reveals improvements in female representation at board level have largely stalled, while 'in too many cases, progress is reversing'
Progress towards improved gender balance on the boards of the UK's biggest energy companies has largely stalled, according to a new analysis which today warns the sector is treading water when it comes...
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