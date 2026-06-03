National Grid unveils plans for £4.5bn investment in new transmission projects

Grid giant submits latest investment proposals to Ofgem, as it seeks approval for multi-billion pound upgrade programme
National Grid has submitted an updated package of proposals to Ofgem for the next phase of its grid upgrade programme, designed to deliver "secure, affordable and cleaner energy for Britain". Submitted...
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