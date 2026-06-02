Carbon Budget: Government adopts target to slash UK emissions 87 per cent by 2040

Government formally tables legislation in Parliament to adopt Seventh Carbon Budget goal to reduce UK greenhouse gas emissions to 87 per cent below 1990 levels by 2040
The government has today moved to formally adopt one of the world's most ambitious climate targets, tabling legislation in Parliament this morning that would commit the country to slashing greenhouse gas...
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