US SEC moves to roll back climate risk disclosure rules

Regulator formally proposes plan to rescind 2024 rule requiring listed companies to report on climate-related risks
The Trump administration's roll back of US climate policies continued last week, after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) confirmed it intends to scrap Biden-era rules requiring listed firms...
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