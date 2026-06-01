US SEC moves to roll back climate risk disclosure rules

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Regulator formally proposes plan to rescind 2024 rule requiring listed companies to report on climate-related risks

The Trump administration's roll back of US climate policies continued last week, after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) confirmed it intends to scrap Biden-era rules requiring listed firms...

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